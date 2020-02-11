Delhi Polls 2020 Results: These candidates won by wafer-thin vote margins

Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after AAP's Delhi victory

Elections are a tricky business, victory is not always guaranteed and even when it seems so, things can sway one way or another during the counting process. Though Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) bagged 62 out 70 seats in Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections, some of its candidates had to sweat it out till the last round of vote counting. These candidates won the election, in the end, yes, but their lead was wafer-thin.

Here are top 5 candidates who narrowly won the election in their constituency:

Constituency Winner Opponent Vote Margin Bijwasan Bhupinder Singh Joon (AAP) Sat Prakash Rana (BJP) 753 Laxmi Nagar Abhay Verma (BJP) Nitin Tyagi (AAP) 880 Adarsh Nagar Pawan Sharma (AAP) Raj Kumar Bhatia (BJP) 1589 Kasturba Nagar Madan Lal (AAP) Ravinder Chaudhry (BJP) 3165 Patparganj Manish Sisodia (AAP) Ravinder Singh Negi (BJP) 3207

Delhi Dy. Chief Minister Manish Sisodia survived a scare as he was trailing in his Patparganj constituency in the initial round of vote counting.

The Aam Aadmi Party is set to form government in Delhi for a third consecutive term with the party getting a fresh mandate to run the city-state in the February 8 elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for his party's win in the Delhi assembly elections and wished him "the very best" in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the national capital.

The AAP convenor thanked the prime minister for his wishes, saying he looks forward to working closely with the Centre to make Delhi a world-class city.

"Congratulations to AAP and shri @ArvindKejriwal ji for the victory in the Delhi assembly elections. Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

The Congress has been decimated in the Delhi polls. With Kejriwal set to become the chief minister of Delhi for the third straight term, leaders of non-BJP parties cutting across party lines said the poll outcome showed that elections can be fought and won on the development plank.

(With PTI inputs)

