Delhi Poll 2020 Results: These candidates defeated their rivals by biggest vote margins

Aam Aadmi Party under the aegis of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been successful in retaining its hold on power in the national capital. AAP bagged 62 out of 70 seats in Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections 2020. Though AAP's tally is lower than what it was in 2015 elections (67 out of 70 seats) it already has an overwhelming majority in the assembly.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was able to secure just 8 seats. Thought he tally is up from 3 seats in 2015, the party has not been able to shake AAP's strongholds.

Congress has drawn a blank yet again. It suffered the same fate in 2015 elections and the party which ruled Delhi government for more than a decade in past seems to be fighting to stay relevant in Delhi's local politics.

Victory margins of AAP candidates were huge in most cases.

Here are top 10 AAP candidates who defeated their nearest rival by biggest vote margin:

Constituency Winner Opponent Vote Margin Burari Sanjeev Jha (AAP) Shailendra Kumar (JDU) 88,158 Okhla Amanatullah Khan (AAP) Braham Singh (BJP) 71,827 Seema Puri (SC) Gajendra Pal Gautam (AAP) Sant Lal (LJP) 56,108 Matia Mahal Shoaib Iqbal (AAP) Ravinder Gupta (BJP) 50,241 Sangam Vihar Dinesh Mohaniya (AAP) Shiv Charan Lal Gupta (JDU) 42522 Deoli (SC) Prakash Jarwal (AAP) Arvind Kumar (BJP) 40,173 Seelampur Abdul Rehman (AAP) Kaushal Kumar Mishra (BJP) 36,920 Ballimaran Imran Hussain (AAP) Lata (BJP) 36,172 Karol Bagh (SC) Vishesh Ravi Yogender Chandoliya (BJP) 31,670 Mangol Puri (SC) Rakhi Birla (AAP) Karam Singh Karma (BJP) 30,116

The Aam Aadmi Party is set to form government in Delhi for a third consecutive term with the party getting a fresh mandate to run the city-state in the February 8 elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for his party's win in the Delhi assembly elections and wished him "the very best" in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the national capital.

The AAP convenor thanked the prime minister for his wishes, saying he looks forward to working closely with the Centre to make Delhi a world-class city.

"Congratulations to AAP and shri @ArvindKejriwal ji for the victory in the Delhi assembly elections. Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

The Congress has been decimated in the Delhi polls. With Kejriwal set to become the chief minister of Delhi for the third straight term, leaders of non-BJP parties cutting across party lines said the poll outcome showed that elections can be fought and won on the development plank.

