Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia seek Lord Hanuman's blessings after massive Delhi victory

Delhi poll 2020 results: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia sought Lord Hanuman's blessings after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured a massive victory in Delhi elections 2020. As per the latest figures from Election Commission of India, AAP is set to bag 62 out of 70 seats in Delhi Assembly.

Arvind Kejriwal had visited the temple on the eve of polling for Delhi Elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party is set to form government in Delhi for a third consecutive term with the party getting a fresh mandate to run the city-state in the February 8 elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for his party's win in the Delhi assembly elections and wished him "the very best" in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the national capital.

The AAP convenor thanked the prime minister for his wishes, saying he looks forward to working closely with the Centre to make Delhi a world-class city.

"Congratulations to AAP and shri @ArvindKejriwal ji for the victory in the Delhi assembly elections. Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

The Congress has been decimated in the Delhi polls. With Kejriwal set to become the chief minister of Delhi for the third straight term, leaders of non-BJP parties cutting across party lines said the poll outcome showed that elections can be fought and won on the development plank.

