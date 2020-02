Congress releases manifesto for Delhi election 2020 Congress on Sunday released its manifesto for the forthcoming assembly election in Delhi. Party Delhi chief Subhash Chopra, other leaders Anand Sharma and Ajay Maken released party's manifesto. The elections are scheduled to take place on February 8.

