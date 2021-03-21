Congress releases list of 39 candidates for Bengal polls 2021

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Congress releases candidates list for Bengal assembly elections 2021.

The Congress party on Saturday released a list of 39 candidates for West Bengal assembly elections 2021. Bengal polls will be held in 8 phases beginning March 27 while the final phase will be conducted on April 29. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi released party's election manifesto for Assam, making "five guarantees" that included Rs 2,000 per month for every housewife and law to nullify the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Releasing the document, Gandhi said his party will protect the idea of Assam that is being "attacked" by the BJP and RSS.

"Though Congress symbol is there in the document, actually it is the people's manifesto. It contains the aspirations of the people of Assam," he said.

In its manifesto, the Congress also promised five lakh government jobs and 200 units of free electricity per month for all, besides hiking the minimum wages of tea garden workers to Rs 365.

Gandhi said Congress guarantees to defend the idea of Assam that contains culture, language, tradition, history and the way of thinking.

"This is our commitment. You are aware that BJP and RSS are attacking the diverse culture of India and Assam. We will defend that," he told reporters.

