Friday, February 14, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election News
  4. Video: Congress workers fight amongst each other during local election in Chhattisgarh

Video: Congress workers fight amongst each other during local election in Chhattisgarh

Congress party workers are seen in a video fighting amongst each other in Chhattisgarh. As per reports, the video is capturing a clash between two sects of Congress party workers during an election for Zila Panchayat President in Baloda Bazar-Bhatapara district.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Raipur Published on: February 14, 2020 14:10 IST
Video: Congress workers fight amongst each other during local election in Chhattisgarh

Video: Congress workers fight amongst each other during local election in Chhattisgarh

Congress party workers are seen in a video fighting amongst each other in Chhattisgarh. As per reports, the video is capturing a clash between two sects of Congress party workers during an election for Zila Panchayat President in Baloda Bazar-Bhatapara district.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News