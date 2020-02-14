Video: Congress workers fight amongst each other during local election in Chhattisgarh

Video: Congress workers fight amongst each other during local election in Chhattisgarh Congress party workers are seen in a video fighting amongst each other in Chhattisgarh. As per reports, the video is capturing a clash between two sects of Congress party workers during an election for Zila Panchayat President in Baloda Bazar-Bhatapara district.