Sunday, February 02, 2020
     
 Live tv
Arvind Kejriwal in Aap Ki Adalat
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election News
  4. BJP will win more than 41 seats in Delhi despite 'poor economic performance', predicts Subramanian Swamy

BJP will win more than 41 seats in Delhi despite 'poor economic performance', predicts Subramanian Swamy

Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy said the prolonged anti-CAA protest of the “tukde-tukde gang” at Shaheen Bagh would lead to BJP winning more than 41 seats in Delhi elections

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 02, 2020 19:15 IST
A file photo of BJP MP Subramanian Swamy

A file photo of BJP MP Subramanian Swamy

Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentarian Subramanian Swamy on Sunday predicted a comfortable majority for his party in the Delhi assembly elections, notwithstanding the “poor economic performance.” 

The Rajya Sabha PM said that his revised prediction for the BJP was based the prolonged agitation against the new citizenship law at Shaheen Bagh, which has been causing blockade leading to traffic snarls on the crucial inter-city route.

“I had said earlier the BJP was gaining in Delhi around 41 seats because Tukde Tukde gang and road blocking has overtaken poor economic performance (sic),” tweeted Swamy, formerly a professor of economics at Harvard University.

“Now I am convinced BJP pwill win with 41+ seats,” he added.

The ongoing protest at Shaheen Bagh, which started on Dec 16 last year, has become a combustible election issue, with leaders of Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP trading barbs with each other over the demonstration.

While the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that the BJP was milking the agitation to their benefit, BJP Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari and MP Pravesh Verma, among other party leaders, have accused the AAP of tacitly backing the protest.

The voting for the 70-member Delhi assembly will take place on Feb 8 and the results will be declared on Feb 11.

Write a comment

Budget 2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News