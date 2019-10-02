Image Source : PTI BJP releases its second list of candidates for upcoming Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the second list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Polls. The party has also released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls on Wednesday.

Many senior leaders, who were denied tickets by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), especially from Gurugram, have not lost hopes to make it to the list. They are striving for the nomination, even from other seats.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the second list of candidates for the upcoming #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls. pic.twitter.com/sdY304cQdY — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2019

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the second list of candidates for the upcoming #HaryanaAssemblyPolls . pic.twitter.com/nkuVt2Euj6 — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2019

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party on Wednesday announced a list of 77 candidates, featuring senior leaders Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal.

Sharad Pawar's grand-nephew Rohit Pawar will make his electoral debut from Karjat Jamkhed in Ahmednagar district against Ram Shinde, sitting BJP MLA and minister.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)came out with the list of 27 candidates for the legislative assembly elections in Haryana earlier today.

Haryana has the strength of 90 seats out of which 17 are reserved for SCs and none for STs. There are 1.82 crore registered voters in the state out of which 1.07 lakh are service voters.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has slated the single-phase voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly elections on October 21 and the counting of votes is scheduled on October 24. The last date of filing nominations is October 4 and the scrutiny will take place on October 5. The candidates can withdraw their nomination till October 7.

Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government is in power in Haryana after the party won 47 out of a total of 90 seats in the 2014 Assembly elections, while the Congress was restricted to just 15 seats.

