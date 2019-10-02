Image Source : FILE BSP announces list of 27 candidates for Haryana assembly polls

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday came out with the list of 27 candidates for the legislative assembly elections in Haryana.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) releases list of 27 candidates for upcoming Haryana Assembly elections on October 21. pic.twitter.com/BGqmx4nVJX — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2019

BSP is fighting the assembly polls in alliance with Dushyant Chautala led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

Haryana has the strength of 90 seats out of which 17 are reserved for SCs and none for STs. There are 1.82 crore registered voters in the state out of which 1.07 lakh are service voters.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has slated the single-phase voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly elections on October 21 and the counting of votes is scheduled on October 24.

The last date of filing nominations is October 4 and the scrutiny will take place on October 5. The candidates can withdraw their nomination till October 7.

Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government is in power in Haryana after the party won 47 out of a total of 90 seats in the 2014 Assembly elections, while the Congress was restricted to just 15 seats.

