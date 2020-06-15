Bihar Legislative Council Election: Polling and counting for 9 vacant seats on July 6

Monday, June 15, 2020
     
Elections for nine vacant seats in the Bihar Legislative Council will be held on July 6, the election commission said on Monday. Polling will take place from 9 am to 4 pm. The counting of votes will be on the same day at 5 pm.

India TV News Desk
Patna Published on: June 15, 2020 15:30 IST
Elections for nine vacant seats in the Bihar Legislative Council will be held on July 6, the election commission said on Monday. Polling will take place from 9 am to 4 pm. The counting of votes will be on the same day at 5 pm.

The issue of notification is on June 18, and the last date of making nominations is on June 25. On the following day, June 26, scrutiny of nominations will take place. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 29. July 8 is the date before which election procedure shall be completed, according to the commission. 

