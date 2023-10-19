Why will schools remain closed in Haryana on October 21? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Haryana Schools will remain closed on October 20.

The Directorate of School Education has announced a holiday for all government and private schools on October 21, 2023. The decision to close all schools have been taken due to a government exam. HSSC Group D exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on October 21. The school authorities also have said that the schools may fix the classes on any other gazetted holiday, if necessary.

The official notification reads, 'it is hereby intimated that the government has decided that all government and private schools declare October 21, 2023, as a non-working day on account of written exam of CET Group D Posts and staff not deputed for exam duty shall not be allowed to enter the premises keeping in view the sensitivity of the exam.

It is also intimated that in lieu of this holiday, schools may arrange classes on any other gazetted holiday, if required, according to the official notice posted on the microblogging website, X, formerly known as Twitter.

HSSC Group D Exam to be conducted on October 21 and 22

The government has scheduled the HSSC Group D exam on October 21 and 22 at various exam centres. The exam will be conducted in two shifts - Morning and Evening. The morning shift will be conducted between 10 AM to 11.45 PM whereas, the evening shift will be held from 3 PM to 4.45 PM.

Meanwhile, the schools in Uttar Pradesh will also remain closed on October 28 and 29 due to UPSSSC PET 2023 in 35 districts. The decision has been taken to facilitate the smooth administration of the exam. According to the official data, nearly 20 lakh candidates will be appearing for the government recruitment exam.

ALSO READ | Odisha government declares ten-day Durga Puja vacation for schools from Oct 20

ALSO READ | Schools, and colleges in Telangana will remain closed for 13 days, Know why