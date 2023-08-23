UP NMMS Scholarship 2023: Registration begins at entdata.co.in today, know who can apply

Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL UP NMMS Scholarship 2023 Registration starts today

UP NMMS Online Form 2023: The Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh, which is administering the state's National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) registration will begin it today, August 23. The UP NMMS application form is hosted on the official website-- entdata.co.in. The last date to fill in the scholarship form is September 18.

As per the official release, the National Income and Merit Based Scholarship Scheme Examination 2024-25 will be conducted on November 5, 2023 at the designated examination centers in all the districts of the state.

Applicants must note that, the examination regulatory authority will not consider any application sent by post or by any other means. Students studying in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), Sainik School, government residential and private schools are not eligible to appear in this examination.

UP NMMS Online Form 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Students who have secured minimum 55 percent marks in class 7 examination in the academic session 2022-23 (50 percent for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) are eligible to apply.

Students who are studying in class 8 in government / non-government aided / local body (council) school in the session 2023-24 can also apply.

Students whose parents' income from all sources is Rs 3,50,000 or less are also eligible to apply for the UP NMMS Scholarship programme.

UP NMMS Online Form 2023 Application Fee

Students must note that no fee will be levied on the UP NMMS scholarship form. If anyone demands a fee for the same, it should be immediately brought to the notice of the competent authority.

While applying, it will be mandatory for all the candidates to upload the income certificate issued by the Tehsildar/ Competent Officer. Apart from this, candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Challenged Category and Freedom Fighters dependent candidates will also have to upload the reservation related certificate issued by the competent authority on the prescribed format.

UP NMMS Online Form 2023: How to apply