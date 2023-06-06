Punjab: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences gets a new Vice-Chancellor

Follow us on Image Source : WIKIMEDIA COMMONS Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS)

Chandigarh: The Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit,on June 6, appointed Dr Rajeev Sood as the new Vice-chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot. The post of VC of BFUHS had fallen vacant in August last year following the resignation of Dr Raj Bahadur after he was "humiliated" at the hands of minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra.

The former VC had alleged that he was forced to lie on a dirty mattress at a hospital by the state’s health minister. Sood has been the dean of the RML Hospital-Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Delhi for five and a half years. He has been appointed for three years, with effect from the date of his assumption of office, said an official release here.

The appointment of the new VC of the university came after the Punjab government submitted a list of five candidates to the governor for making the appointment. According to an official release, Sood has extensive experience spanning 40 years in medical practice. His teaching experience includes 26 years Post MCh and 12 years as a professor. He has been attached to the Parliament as Uro Consultant for 10 years and has been for five years the Uro Consultant to the President of India, it said.

Sood graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College in Delhi and cleared MS (General Surgery) from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and PGIMER in Delhi and subsequently did MCh (Urology) from AIIMS Delhi, it said. In July last year, Jouramajra had come under fire from several quarters after he was seen forcing Dr Bahadur to lie on a dirty mattress at a hospital.

After Dr Bahadur resigned, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had announced the appointment of noted cardiologist Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander as BFUHS's Vice-Chancellor, however, Banwarilal Purohit, the chancellor of the universities in the state, had declined to clear the name of Wander and had sought the AAP government to send a list of three names.

