Monday, April 11, 2022
     
School timings in Lucknow changed until summer vacations begin | Check new schedule

Both government and private schools will have to abide by the change in timings, the order read. Also, the order also applies to pre-primary classes and to primary classes till standard 8.

India TV Education Desk Written by: India TV Education Desk
Lucknow Updated on: April 11, 2022 18:42 IST
Image Source : PTI

School timings in Lucknow changed for teachers, students until summer vacations begin | Details

  • Lucknow schools will operate for physical classes from 7:30 am to 1:30 pm for teachers.
  • For students, the new timing will be 7:30 am to 12:30 pm.
  • The timings will remain applicable until summer vacations begin in schools.

The Lucknow administration on Monday informed that schools will operate for physical classes from 7:30 am to 1:30 pm for teachers, whereas for students, the new timing will be 7:30 am to 12:30 pm. The order will remain applicable until summer vacations begin in schools.

Both government and private schools will have to abide by the change in timings, the order read. Also, the order also applies to pre-primary classes and to primary classes till standard 8.

The Lucknow administration has asked schools to start abiding by the timings immediately.

