Gujarat: All schools, colleges will remain closed today due to heavy rains

In view of heavy rains in Gujarat, the government has ordered the closure of all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and ITs, in Naramada district on Monday, September 18. The administration issued a notice in this regard on September 17.

According to media reports, there have been reports of floods in many villages in the Narmada district after water was released from the Narmada Dam. Earlier, various villages along the Narmada River were on alert due to the increased water levels in the river.

In a post on a microblogging website, X (Formerly known as Twitter), IMD writes,'Today, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in various areas of #Gujarat region. In this red alert of rain, take weather-related precautions and avoid going to waterlogged, unpaved roads and areas with heavy traffic.' In another post on X, the IMD wrote, '#Gujarat Region is under an orange alert for heavy rainfall, with the possibility of extremely heavy downpours (more than 204.4 mm) on September 19th. Stay prepared and stay safe!

The forecast department pridicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, surpassing 204.4 mm, from September 17th to 18th and also shared guidelines to take action during thunder stroms and lighting. Check below.

Do not take shelter under isolated trees

Immediately get out of and away from ponds, lakes and outdoor watery areas.

Go indoors or seek safe pukka shelters after hearing thunder. Stay indoors for thirty minutes after hearing the last clap of thunder

If no shelter is available, immediately get into the lightning crouch

During travel, stay inside car, bus or train when thunderstorms occur.

Do not use electric or electronic appliance

Stay away from downed power lines

Apart from Gujarat, the weather forecast department has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra on Sunday. According to the latest IMD bulletin, heavy rainfall is expected in Gujarat, Andaman Nicobar, Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. The residents have been advised to avoid areas prone to water logging and stay away from vulnerable structures.