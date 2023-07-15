Empowering India's Youth: Fostering a culture of continuous learning

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

India, known as the land of youth, holds immense potential for progress and growth, especially in the rapidly advancing field of technology. As we embrace the fourth Industrial Revolution, it becomes crucial to upskill our youth and guide them towards opportunities that can propel our nation to new heights. On World Youth Skills Day, we shed light on initiatives and organizations committed to equipping the youth with in-demand skills. Let's explore their efforts to bridge the skill gap and empower the next generation for a promising digital future.

Biz2X

“Our commitment lies in delivering inventive solutions and cultivating a nurturing environment for our employees, thereby setting a benchmark in the digital lending industry. We prioritize continuous learning and encourage multiskilling for our employees personal and professional growth, ensuring their long-term dedication to our company. In line with this vision, on World Youth Skill Day, we have forged a partnership with Amazon to provide AWS certifications to over 100 software engineers. With this initiative, we are trying to make our employees better in their positions, and promoting a culture of ongoing learning. Additionally, we have provided each of our employees with a LinkedIn Learning License, empowering them to pursue self-paced learning and curating various learning paths tailored to their roles and required skills. This strategic approach propels our company's success and fosters a culture of innovation,” said Vijay Kumar Jamwal, HR head, Biz2X.

NxtWave

"India is a nation of youth. With an IT industry racing towards threefold growth this decade, our country is set for a giant leap of progress. In this fourth Industrial Revolution, India can have an unparalleled advantage on the global stage, provided we upskill our youth and channel them towards these opportunities. At NxtWave, we're committed to making this happen by equipping our youth with in-demand technology skills," Rahul Attuluri, Co-Founder and CEO of NxtWave.

SugarBox

On the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, Rohit Paranjpe, Co-founder & CEO, SugarBox, said, “our focus is on bridging the divide and empowering our youth for a digital future'. It's pivotal to highlight that more than 70% of our youth lack the essential Information and Communication Technology (ICT) skills. This gap hampers their ability to navigate the quickly transforming job market, predominantly influenced by technology. We are capable of addressing the significant skill deficit among our youth with our unique 'cloud fragment' technology that offers offline access to cloud-based applications. This technology enables cloud-based applications to function locally, regardless of internet connectivity, expanding accessibility and opportunity. We also aspire not just to provide offline access to educational content and technology tools but to foster an environment where individuals can develop essential digital skills at their pace. Our mission remains to equip our youth with the necessary digital skills, unlocking their immense potential, and shaping a prosperous future in the digital age.

We witness the dedication and commitment of various organizations and leaders towards empowering India's youth. By investing in skill development and fostering a culture of continuous learning, we empower the next generation to thrive in the evolving job market. Together, we can shape a brighter tomorrow and position India as a global leader in the digital age.

Hero Vired

"Upskilling has become crucial for the youth of this nation, and edtech platforms have played an instrumental role in facilitating this process. With the advent of technology, edtech has transformed the education landscape in India, providing lifelong learning opportunities and bridging the skill gap. These platforms have made upskilling more accessible, affordable, and flexible, breaking down geographical barriers and enabling individuals to acquire the latest skills and knowledge. The integration of AI, personalized learning, and quality education through edtech platforms has revolutionized upskilling, offering personalized learning experiences, real-time progress tracking, and access to virtual classrooms and laboratories. As the edtech industry continues to grow, it is empowering the youth of India to stay competitive, adapt to changing job market demands, and contribute to the knowledge-driven economy," said Varun Gupta, Head of D2C Business.

