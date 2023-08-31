Bihar govt mandates registrations of coaching institutes, seeks suggestions from stakeholders

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bihar Govt to issue revised rules for coaching institute

The Education Department, Government of Bihar has made it compulsory for all coaching institutes to register under the Bihar Coaching Institutes (Control and Regulation) Act. The Education Department has also given one week's time, inviting suggestions from the stakeholders on the email ID of Director, Secondary Education at directorse.edu@gmail.com.

In an official release, the authorities have stated that the revised act will be known as Bihar Coaching Institutes (Control and Regulation) Rules 2023 and will be prepared by using powers under section 9 of the Bihar Institutes (Control and Regulation) Act, 2010. The revised rules and regulations will be enforced across the state from the date of release of the notification.

The Bihar State Education Department has also released the set of instructions for coaching institutes such as after the enforcement of rules, any person who intends to establish or run a coaching institute will be required to submit the application to the District Magistrate in the prescribed format along with the prescribed fee.