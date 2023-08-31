Thursday, August 31, 2023
     
Bihar govt mandates registrations of coaching institutes, seeks suggestions from stakeholders

The Education Department has also given one week's time, inviting suggestions from the stakeholders on the email ID of Director, Secondary Education at directorse.edu@gmail.com.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava @SriAdarsh_Voice New Delhi Published on: August 31, 2023 13:15 IST
The Education Department, Government of Bihar has made it compulsory for all coaching institutes to register under the Bihar Coaching Institutes (Control and Regulation) Act. The Education Department has also given one week's time, inviting suggestions from the stakeholders on the email ID of Director, Secondary Education at directorse.edu@gmail.com

In an official release, the authorities have stated that the revised act will be known as Bihar Coaching Institutes (Control and Regulation) Rules 2023 and will be prepared by using powers under section 9 of the Bihar Institutes (Control and Regulation) Act, 2010. The revised rules and regulations will be enforced across the state from the date of release of the notification.

The Bihar State Education Department has also released the set of instructions for coaching institutes such as after the enforcement of rules, any person who intends to establish or run a coaching institute will be required to submit the application to the District Magistrate in the prescribed format along with the prescribed fee.

