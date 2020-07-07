StudentsLivesMatters trends as UGC releases guidelines for exams. Here's what aspirants say

Image Source : PTI Students Lives Matters trends on Twitter after UGC released guidelines to conduct semester exams

Twitterati on Tuesday voiced their concerns regarding exams, for which the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday had released guidelines. 'Students Lives Matter' was seen trending on Twitter, through which students and aspirants raised concerns over appearing for upcoming semester and final year exams. Bringing clarity, the UGC on Monday stated institutions will only be conducting their final year and final semester exam at the end of September and not before that.

“The terminal semester(s)/ final year(s) examinations be conducted by the universities/ institutions by the end of September, 2020 in offline (pen and paper)/online/ blended (online + offline) mode," the UGC statement read.

The regulator said during the current pandemic time, it is “important to safeguard the principles of health, safety, fair and equal opportunity for students".

However, it clarified that its decision not to scrap the final semester and final year exams is based on academic prudence and the need for maintaining credibility.

Educational institutions in India were ordered shut following lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Even with Unlock 2.0 into effect, most of the educational institutions have been asked to remain shut till July 31, 2020.

