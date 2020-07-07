StudentsLivesMatters trends as UGC releases guidelines for exams. Here's what aspirants say

Twitterati on Tuesday voiced their concerns regarding exams, for which the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday had released guidelines. 'Students Lives Matter' was seen trending on Twitter, through which students and aspirants raised concerns over appearing for upcoming semester and final year exams. Bringing clarity, the UGC on Monday stated institutions will only be conducting their final year and final semester exam at the end of September and not before that.
“The terminal semester(s)/ final year(s) examinations be conducted by the universities/ institutions by the end of September, 2020 in offline (pen and paper)/online/ blended (online + offline) mode," the UGC statement read.
The regulator said during the current pandemic time, it is “important to safeguard the principles of health, safety, fair and equal opportunity for students".
However, it clarified that its decision not to scrap the final semester and final year exams is based on academic prudence and the need for maintaining credibility.
Educational institutions in India were ordered shut following lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Even with Unlock 2.0 into effect, most of the educational institutions have been asked to remain shut till July 31, 2020.
'Students Lives Matter' trends: Here's what Twitterati say
Exams are not important over students health. Karnataka Government should realize the drastic increase of covid-19 cases in the state and #postpone the exams.#postponekcet#postponekcet2020#helathoverexams#StudentsLivesMatter @drashwathcn@BSYBJP@publictvnews— Parent of S.Suresh Kumar (@SureshK08380664) July 7, 2020
@tv9kannada
@nimmasuresh— Parent of S.Suresh Kumar (@SureshK08380664) July 7, 2020
@drashwathcn
As the number of covid cases are increasing in the state please postpone state level enterance exams .#postponekcet2020 #StudentsLivesMatter @tv9kannada
@publictvnews
@suvarnanewstv
@nimmasuresh @drashwathcn
As the number of covid cases are increasing in the state please postpone state level enterance exams .#postponekcet2020 #StudentsLivesMatter @tv9kannada @publictvnews @suvarnanewstv— Chinmayi R (@ChinmayiR4) July 7, 2020
Please #postponekcet2020 #postponekcet #studentslivesmatter @nimmasuresh @drashwathcn— Vineet V U (@v1neet2) July 7, 2020
@DrRPNishank @MoHFW_INDIA @PIB_India @MIB_India Conducting exams for final year students is like letting students to sail across the wind when you already know the ship will sink #Cancel_Exam2020 #UGCGuidelines #StudentsLivesMatter #ugc_cancel_exam— Anu (@i_anu_14) July 7, 2020
#ugc_cancel_exam #UGCGuidelines #Cancel_Exam2020 #FirstParliamentThenExams #StudentsLivesMatter— Narendra Choudhary (@Narendr12361440) July 7, 2020
Dear UGC, don't force the students.
It is impossible for us. Try to understand our situation@ugc_india @DrRPNishank @AmitShah
We Condemn MHA decision on holding Exams amidst this Pandemic Situation.@MamataOfficial@itspcofficial @ugc_india#ugc_cancel_exam#NoExamsDuringCovid#NoExamsDuringPandemic#againstexam#cancelfinalyearexams#Cancel_Exam2020#StudentsLivesMatter— Krishnendu Bachhar (@KrishnenduBach6) July 7, 2020
#StudentsLivesMatter #UGCGuidelines #cancelfinalyearexams— Sk Rehan (@imrehan___) July 7, 2020
First open the parliament then think about taking the exam@DrRPNishank @jdhankhar1 @ugc_india
Also Read | UGC revised guidelines: Final-year exams in universities to be concluded by September-end