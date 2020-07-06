UGC revised guidelines: Final-year exams in universities to be concluded by September-end

Image Source : FILE PHOTO FILE

After a long wait, the Universities Grants Commission (UGC) has released a fresh set of revised guidelines on examinations. In a tweet, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that intermediate semester students will be evaluated based on internal assessment (as per earlier issued guidelines).

The evaluation of the terminal semester students which was to be done through examinations in the month of July, now their examinations will be conducted by the end of September-2020, following the guidelines laid down by the Health Ministry for COVID-19.

The UGC has revisited its earlier guidelines related to university examinations.

In view of the safety, career progression and placements of the students and their larger interests, after consulting @HMOIndia and @MoHFW_INDIA, it has been decided that pic.twitter.com/evKTYPwnIa — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 6, 2020

HIGHLIGHTS OF UGC guidelines

In view of the emerging situation related to COVID-19 pandemic in India, it is important to safeguard the principles of health, safety, fair and equal opportunities for students. At the same time, it is very crucial to ensure academic credibility, career opportunities and future progress of students globally. Academic evaluation of students is very important milestone in any education system. The perforance in examination gives confidence and satisfaction to the students and is a reflection of competence, performance and credibility that is necessary for global acceptability. The terminal semester(s), final year(s) examinations be conducted by the universities/institutions by the end of September, 2020 in offline (pen and paper)/online/blended (online+offline) mode. The students of terminal semester/final year students having backlog should compulsorily be evaluated by conducting examinations in offline (pen and paper)/online/blended (online+offline) mode as per feasibility and suitability. In case a student of terminal semester/final year is unable to appear in the examination conducted by the university for whatsoever the reason maybe, he/she may be given opportunity to appear in special examinations for such course/paper, which may be conducted by the university as and when feasible, so that the student is not put to any inconvenience/disadvantage. The above provision shall be applicable only for the current academic session 2019-20 as a one-time measure. The guidelines regarding intermediate semester/year examination, as notified on 29.04.2020 will remain unchanged. If need be, the relevant details pertaining to the admissions and academic calendar in the universities and colleges shall be issues separately in place of those mentioned in the earlier guidelines issued on April 29, 2020.

