SSC SI Answer Key 2019 released: See how to check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Staff Selection Commission has released SSC SI Answer Key 2019.

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC SI Answer Key 2019. Candidates who appeared for SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs, and ASI in CISF Examination, 2019 can check the answer key from the official site of SSC on . Candidates can raise any objection till August 9, 2021.

To raise an objection candidates will have to pay Rs 100 on every question or answer that is challenged in the SSC SI exam paper 2019. The representations received after 6 pm on August 9 will not be entertained under any circumstances. The candidates are advised to take a printout of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit, read the official notice.

SSC SI Answer Key 2019: How to download

• Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

• Click on SSC SI Answer Key 2019 link available on the home page.

• Click on the link and your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the answer key and download the PDF file.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

