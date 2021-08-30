OJEE admit card 2021 released, steps to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OJEE exam will be held from September 6 to 18

OJEE admit card 2021: The admit card of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE 2021) has been released. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- ojee.nic.in. OJEE exam is scheduled to be held from September 6 to 18.

The entrance examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode for all the courses, in three shifts on each day of the examination. The shift-wise complete schedule of the examination is displayed on the official websites of OJEE.

OJEE 2021 admit card: Steps to download

Visit the official website- ojee.nic.in Click on the download 'admit card' link Enter application number/ date of birth OJEE 2021 admit card will appear on the screen Download hall ticket, take a print out for further reference.

The entrance exam is being conducted to offer admission to various UG and PG programmes including BPharm, MBA, MCA, MTech, MArch and Integrated MBA programmes. BPharm and BTech (LE-BSc) aspirants can take help from the NCERT solutions of class 11 and 12 physics, chemistry, maths and biology to prepare for OJEE 2021.

The exam will be held in 9 new places in Odisha and 3 places outside the state. For details on OJEE exam, please visit the official website- ojee.nic.in.

