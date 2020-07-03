NEET 2020 exam postponed. Check new date for Medical Entrance Exam

Friday, July 03, 2020
     
NEET 2020 new exam date: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday announced that the NEET 2020 examination has been postponed in the view of coronavirus crisis in India.

New Delhi Updated on: July 03, 2020 20:28 IST
NEET 2020 new exam date: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday announced that the NEET 2020 examination has been postponed in the view of coronavirus crisis in India. The medical entrance exam NEET which was scheduled on July 26, will now be conducted on September 13. This decision was taken after a committee including NTA DG and other experts reviewed the situation and submitted recommendations to the minister. 

Union minister RP Pokhriyal took to his Twitter handle and posted, "Keeping in mind the safety of students and to ensure quality education we have decided to postpone JEE & NEET examinations. JEE Main examination will be held between 1st-6th September, JEE advanced exam will be held on 27th September & NEET examination will be held on 13th September."

The announcement of the postponement of NEET 2020 comes as a huge relief for lakhs of students and parents, who were relentlessly requesting the government to postpone the key entrance examinations in view of the coronavirus crisis. 

