KCET 2021 starts today: Exam dates, timing, Covid-19 guidelines, more here

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 has started today (August 28). The KCET 2021 is going to be held in two shifts – 10:30 am to 11:50 am and 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm. The exams for subjects like--Biology, Mathematics exam will be on August 28, and Physics, Chemistry on August 29 and Kannada exam for Gadinadu, and Horanadu Kannadigas on August 30. KCET will be conducted at more than 500 centres across the state.

Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam conducted for admission of candidates to Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D and other professional courses offered by colleges and institutions in Karnataka. The KCET Admit Card 2021 was released on August 12 and candidates can download it from the official website--- kea.kar.ac.in on August 12.

KCET 2021: Covid-19 guidelines

Wear masks at all times is mandatory and social distancing is a must.

Candidates must reach the examination centre at least 2 hours prior to the first bell. The exam timings are mentioned on the KCET Admit Card 2021.

No student will be allowed to enter the KCET 2021 exam hall after the third bell rings.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry KCET Admit Card 2021 to the exam hall.

Candidates also must carry a valid Identity, Id proof to the exam hall for checking.

Candidates are required to carry a blue/black ballpoint pen to fill the OMR sheet. Pencils or pens of any other colour will not be allowed.

Students will have to give their left-hand thumb impression in the space provided at the bottom portion of the OMR sheet or wherever they are asked to.

Candidates must check the Serial Number on the Question Booklet and the one on the OMR sheet. In case they don't match, candidates must immediately contact the invigilator.

No wristwatch is allowed in the exam hall. Along with this, students are prohibited from carrying any electronic gadgets like gadgets, pagers, mobile phones, markers, Bluetooth, white fluid, calculator, wireless sets, bits of paper, books/notes, etc.

