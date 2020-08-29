JEE-NEET: How students less valuable than VIPs? Two students write to CJI, seek postponement

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Two students approach the Supreme Court seeking postponement of JEE Main, NEET exams 2020.

As the National Testing Agency (NTA) confirmed that JEE Main, NEET exams will be held as scheduled, two students have approached the Supreme Court seeking postponement of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) on humanitarian grounds as coronavirus pandemic situation continues and thousands of new cases surface every day.

A class 12 student and a 3rd-year law student has filed a petition to Chief Justice SA Bobde seeking intervention into the government decision to conduct JEE Main, NEET exams, scheduled to be held in September, citing that going forward with the exam amid the pandemic will be in violation to Article 21 of the constitution.

Citing Article 21, the petitioners said, "Article 21 of the Constitution gives a right to life to all citizens of India meaning therein that the state cannot take any action or decision which would endanger the life and health of a citizen or will coerce/force any citizen to endanger his/her life and health."

According to LIVELAW.in, students in their petition say that precautions are being taken to protect adult citizens which is a welcome step but the lives of students are being considered less valuable than the lives of these VIPs.

The top court had earlier refused to interfere with the conduct of the medical and engineering entrance exams, saying that life must go on and students can't lose a precious year due to the pandemic.

On August 17 the Supreme Court dismissed a plea by one Sayantan Biswas and others seeking direction to National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts both the NEET and JEE exams, to postpone them after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured that all safeguards would be taken.

JEE Main will be held from September 1 to 6 while NEET will take place on September 13.

ALSO READ | NCHMCT JEE 2020: NTA conducts entrance test for hotel management courses today

ALSO READ | Jharkhand allows public transport within state; hotels, lodges to reopen in view of JEE/NEET exams

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage