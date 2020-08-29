Image Source : PTI NCHMCT JEE 2020: NTA conducts entrance test for hotel management courses today (Representational Image)

NCHMCT JEE 2020: The National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMCT JEE) 2020 is now being conducted at different test centres across the country. The exam began at 3 pm amid the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the exam day guidelines for the NCHM JEE 2020 candidates. As instructed, social distancing was being maintained at the test centres and there was also arrangement for proper sanitisation.

Besides, the general exam rules including entering and leaving the exam hall, the board has also advised candidates to come visit the NCHMCT JEE exam centre a day in advance to “see the arrangements at the centre, so that they do not face any problem on the day of examination”.

