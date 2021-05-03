ICAI to reopen CA inter, final exams application process tomorrow

The students can apply online for May exams through the website- icai.org till May 6 with a late fee of Rs 600

ICAI CA inter, final exams 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will reopen the application process for the intermediate and final exams on May 4. Students can apply online through the website- icai.org till May 6 with a late fee of Rs 600.

The application process will be opened for CA final, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Post qualification course – Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, and International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT - AT).

ICAI had earlier postponed the CA final and intermediate examinations. The final exam was scheduled on May 21, while intermediate exam on May 22.

“Situation of the pandemic will be reviewed (Covid cases, MHA guidelines, Centre and State Government directions) and fresh dates to be intimated to the students. While doing to a notice of at least 25 days will be given before the start of the examination," ICAI in its statement mentioned.

The new exam dates will be announced shortly. Candidates are advised to visit the official website- icai.org.

