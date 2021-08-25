Haryana schools to reopen for classes 4, 5 from September 1

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Haryana schools are going to be reopened on September 1, for classes 4 and 5.

Schools in Haryana will reopen for classes 4 and 5 on September 1. State Education Minister Kanwar Pal said that classes will be organised for these students while strictly following the Covid-19 SOPs. The schools in Haryana were shut due to the outburst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Haryana Government decides to re-open schools from September 1, for classes 4 and 5 in the state. State Education Minister Kanwar Pal says that classes will be organized for these students while strictly following the COVID19 SOPs," news agency ANI said in a tweet.

Apart from Haryana, Gujarat schools for classes 6-8, and Rajasthan schools for 9-12 are also going to reopen on September 1. All the states are now considering reopening the schools and conducting offline classes as the number of Covid-19 cases is witnessing a significant dip in the country.

