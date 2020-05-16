Fake CBSE Class 10, 12 exam datesheet being circulated, students advised not to pay heed

Saturday, May 16, 2020
     
Even as the wait for CBSE students continues, a fake date sheet of Class 10 and Class 12 is being widely circulated on social media.

New Delhi Published on: May 16, 2020 18:48 IST
Even as the wait for CBSE students continues, a fake date sheet of Class 10 and Class 12 is being widely circulated on social media. The Central Board of Secondary Education, which was slated to announce the date sheet today, said that the announcement on the remaining exams will now be made by May 18. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has said that the board was considering some additional technical aspects before finalizing the date sheets of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12.

Meanwhile, a fake schedule of CBSE exams listing out dates along with subjects is going viral on social media. The Press Information Bureau (PIB), however, clarified that the date sheet was fake.

CBSE CLASS 10 BOARD EXAMS: EXAMS TO BE HELD FOR THESE SUBJECTS (North East Delhi)

Hindi Course A

Hindi Course B
English Comm
English Lang and Lit
Science
Social Science

CBSE CLASS 12 BOARD EXAMS: EXAMS TO BE HELD FOR THESE SUBJECTS (NATION-WIDE) 

Business Studies
Geography
Hindi (Elective)
Hindi (Core)
Home Science
Sociology
Computer Science (Old)
Computer Science (New)
Information Practice (Old)
Information Practice (New)
Information Technology 
Bio-Technology

CBSE CLASS 12 BOARD EXAMS: EXAMS TO BE HELD FOR THESE SUBJECTS (NORTH EAST DELHI)

English Elective N
English Elective C
English Core
Mathematics
Economics
Biology
Political Science
History
Physics
Accountancy
Chemistry

