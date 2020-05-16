Fake CBSE Class 10, 12 exam datesheet being circulated, students advised not to pay heed

Even as the wait for CBSE students continues, a fake date sheet of Class 10 and Class 12 is being widely circulated on social media. The Central Board of Secondary Education, which was slated to announce the date sheet today, said that the announcement on the remaining exams will now be made by May 18. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has said that the board was considering some additional technical aspects before finalizing the date sheets of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12.
Meanwhile, a fake schedule of CBSE exams listing out dates along with subjects is going viral on social media. The Press Information Bureau (PIB), however, clarified that the date sheet was fake.
Claim - A whatsapp forward claiming to be Date Sheet of #CBSE Board examination for Class 10th & 12th.#PIBFactCheck: #Fake forwards. Union HRD Minister @DrRPNishank will be releasing the date sheet for the same at 5 pm today.— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 16, 2020
Check: https://t.co/qCtXp7x2rB pic.twitter.com/7JNxsZTwsK
CBSE CLASS 10 BOARD EXAMS: EXAMS TO BE HELD FOR THESE SUBJECTS (North East Delhi)
Hindi Course A
Hindi Course B
English Comm
English Lang and Lit
Science
Social Science
CBSE CLASS 12 BOARD EXAMS: EXAMS TO BE HELD FOR THESE SUBJECTS (NATION-WIDE)
Business Studies
Geography
Hindi (Elective)
Hindi (Core)
Home Science
Sociology
Computer Science (Old)
Computer Science (New)
Information Practice (Old)
Information Practice (New)
Information Technology
Bio-Technology
CBSE CLASS 12 BOARD EXAMS: EXAMS TO BE HELD FOR THESE SUBJECTS (NORTH EAST DELHI)
English Elective N
English Elective C
English Core
Mathematics
Economics
Biology
Political Science
History
Physics
Accountancy
Chemistry