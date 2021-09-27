COMEDK UGET Result 2021 announced, Bengaluru boy Veeresh B Patil tops

Follow us on COMEDK UGET result released at comedk.org

COMEDK UGET Result 2021: The result of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) UGET 2021 exam has been announced. The candidates who have attempted UGET can check the result, and download score card on the official website- comedk.org.

Veeresh B Patil from Vijaynagar, Bangalore has topped the UGET exam followed by Shiva Sudhan R from Jayanagar and Gaurav Kataria from Rajasthan.

A total of 4,660 candidates scored between 90th to 100th percentile, and 4,343 candidates are between 80th to 90th percentile. Over 66,000 (66,304) candidates appeared in UGET exam held on September 14.

COMEDK UGET Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website- comedk.org Click on COMEDK UGET Result 2021 link Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number, date of birth COMEDK UGET Result 2021 will appear on screen Download UGET score card, take a print out for further reference.

There will be three rounds of COMEDK counselling. The counseling would be conducted in an online mode from October. Candidates need to upload their scanned documents for verification and selection would be done as per ranks and preference.

The details of COMEDK UGET counselling will be available on the official website- comedk.org soon.

