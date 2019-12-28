Image Source : PTI/FILE CBSE Board Examination 2020: Preparation tips for Class 10, 12 students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conduct Class 10 and 12 board exams 2020 for main subjects from the month of March, prompting preparation anxiety among students. Therefore, to give the best performance in Board exams, students need to be in their best state of mind while preparing too, instead of spending precious revision hours in sleepless nights.

To ward off examination blues, here are 11 tips to make a student exam-ready

1 ) Don't panic: stressing over about the boards is not going to make your situation any better. Even if you have not started yet, it is absolutely fine because you still have time. Remember that Stress, anxiety and fear are the biggest enemies of your good results as they make your brain tired and make you feel less confident. Being in such a state can make you forget what you have studied as well.

2) Believe in yourself and your abilities: Do not worry if your classmates have studied more than you because everyone has their own way of studying. Like for some understand each and every concept and some skip a few.

3) Time Management: It is essential for you to know how to manage your time. Timetables turn out to be useful for many only if made according to their own capabilities. Do not follow the timetables of your friends or classmates because everything cannot work for everyone. Do not study continuously for hours without any breaks as your brain will get tired and you will not be able to achive the results you desire.

4) Hard work + Smart work = Achievement: It is easy to aspire but hard to achieve if you do not know the difference between hard work and smart work. See, hard work is not useful if not done in the right direction.

5) Take blueprints seriously: To keep your foot in the right direction, first and foremost you need to know the paper pattern. Please do not take the blueprint lightly. The subject-wise blueprints are easily available online that tells you which topics need to be laid stress on. It gives you a rough idea about which questions can be asked from which chapter

6) Know what to study: If you are running short of time and couldn't make short notes of any chapter, the study materials provided by CBSE can be a great help. Understand the concepts for each subject from your NCERT books as you will remember them for a long time. Just in case you do not know the answer then you can refer to NCERT solutions but do not try to memorize them without understanding then you might face difficulty while attempting tricky questions. Don't wait to finish all the chapters, to begin with, the previous year's papers and sample papers. Divide time in a way that you study and solve the previous years' papers simultaneously.

7) Revision: Revise whatever you study simultaneously because putting your hands on new topics without revising the previous ones is going to make your previous efforts a waste.

8) Motivation: I know many of you must be looking for motivation through speeches and quotes online. But looking for it all over won't help as you might lose that kind of motivation soon. Know that your motivation lies within you because someone else motivational is not going to be the same as yours.

9) Food: It might not sound something that you would have thought of but honestly it is very important that you consume foods that are rich in protein because without energy you will not be efficient. To keep your brain boosted consume brain foods like fish, walnuts, blueberries, sunflower seeds, flaxseed, dried fruits and figs. Keep yourself hydrated. Many of you would be used to consuming coffee during exams but remember to not become habitual as too much caffeine can cause dizziness, shakiness and headache.

10) Avoid social media: It can be your biggest enemy as you may end up killing time and exhaust your brain.

11) Adequate Sleep: It is essential that you take a minimum of 6 hrs sleep as you might end up taking two hours to grasp something you would have grasped in one hour. Early morning studies are useful because studying with a fresh mind can help you get the best results but it truly depends on you as some prefer night studies.