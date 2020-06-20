Image Source : FILE AP SSC Exams 2020: Class 10 exam cancelled, confirms Education Minister

Andhra Pradesh education minister Adimulapu Suresh on Saturday announced that the government has decided to cancel the AP SSC examination. The minister further said that the decision is taken considering the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases.

Over six lakh students had registered for the AP SSC exams scheduled to be held from July 10 to 15, 2020.

All the 10th class students will be promoted to the next class by giving them grades based on their internal assessment marks. Further, the government has also decided to cancel Inter advance examinations.

On June 10, the minister had announced that the examination would be conducted as per the schedule.

The state reported the highest single-day surge in COVID-19 cases with an alarming number of 465 people testing positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the state to 7,961. At least four people died of the virus during the period, raising the death count to 96.

Earlier, Telangana government had cancelled the SSC exams and decided to promote all the SSC students to the next class without conducting any examinations amid growing concerns over the rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the state.

