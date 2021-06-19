Follow us on Image Source : PTI AP EAMCET 2021 exam dates released. Check details

AP EAMCET 2021: The exam dates for Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2021 has been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The AP EAMCET 2021 exam is proposed to be conducted from August 19 to August 25, informed state education minister A Suresh. The notification for the entrance test is yet to be revealed.

He said other Common Entrance Tests for admission into various professional courses were proposed to be conducted in the first and second weeks of September.

The CETs include ECET (lateral entry for diploma holders into engineering courses), ICET (for MBA, MCA), LAWCET, EdCET (for B.Ed), PECET (for physical education) and PGECET (M.Tech, M.Pharma).

It is expected that the AP EAMCET 2021 exam notification will release on June 24 on the official website-- apsche.ap.gov.in. The online application will be accepted from June 26 to July 25 without a late fee. A fee of Rs 500 will be applicable, as per the rules.

The AP EAMCET is now known as EAPCET (Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test), earlier it was named EAMCET (Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test).

AP EAMCET 2021: Important dates

Opening date of application: June 26

Closing date of application: July 25, 2021

Last date to apply with late fee of ₹500: July 26 to August 5

Last date to apply with late fees of ₹1000: August 6 to August 10

Date of exam: August 19 to August 25, 2021

AP EAMCET is a computer-based test. To clear the exam, one needs to obtain at least 25 per cent marks in the exam. Those who clear it are eligible to seek admissions in the respective colleges. The exam is held every year to fill seats in AP-based colleges. The exam is held by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

With the state government yet to take a final call on conduct of Intermediate annual exams, the CETs had to be delayed this year.

