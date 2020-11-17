Image Source : PTI Ramesh Pokhriyal to launch AICTE’s Lilavati Award 2020 today

Lilavati Award 2020: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will launch the Lilavati Award 2020 today, i.e. Tuesday. The online event will start at 5 pm. An initiative of the technical education regulator, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Lilavati Award aims to recognise efforts by AICTE-approved institutions to treat women with ‘equality and fairness’.

AICTE Chairman Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe and Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare will also be present at the online launch event.

AICTE of India has shared the messages on Twitter, “Hon'ble Minister of #Education, Shri @DrRPNishank would be launching ‘#AICTE's Lilavati Award 2020 – Creating Better Society for #women in India' on 17th November 2020 at 5 PM”.

“The eligible entries received from different institutions will be evaluated by a committee and the winning team will get certificates for first, second and third ranks under every sub-theme…” AICTE said.

The main theme of the Lilavati Award is to create a better society for Indian women. It aims to create awareness about issues like sanitation, hygiene, health and nutrition using “traditional Indian values”.

Lilavati Award also aims to “create awareness about issues like literacy, employment, technology, credit, marketing, innovation, skill development, natural resources, and rights among women”.

Entries for Lilavati Award 2020 can be submitted at the institution or team level, comprising students or faculty or both from AICTE approved institutions.

Interested people can watch the live event of AICTE India's Lilavati Awards 2020 via clicking on this link https://www.youtube.com/MediaAICTE.

