NIPER JEE 2023 result 2023 OUT on niperguwahati.ac.in, check how to download

NIPER JEE 2023 result 2023 for both master's and Doctoral programmes have been announced today, July 25. Candidates can download NIPER JEE 2023 result from the official website, niperguwahati.ac.in, once released.

NIPER JEE 2023 exams were conducted on July 13, 2023 in two sessions - Session 1 was conducted from 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM and Session 2 was conducted from 4.30 PM to 6.30 PM. The results have been official announced today, July 25 in a form of PDF for admission to the Masters programme and shortlisted candidates for admission to the PhD programme at various NIPERs. Candidates can download NIPER JEE 2023 result PDF by following the instructions below.

NIPER JEE 2023 result: How to download?

Visit the official website of NIPER - niperguwahati.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'NIPER JEE 2023 result'

It will take you to a new page where you need to click on the relevant course and subject

NIPER JEE 2023 result PDF will appear on the screen

Candidates can download and save NIPER JEE 2023 result for future reference

NIPER JEE 2023 result: What's next?

According to the official schedule, Candidates who have qualified under Masters programme can appear for the counselling process scheduled tentatively from 2nd August 2023 subject to verification of GPAT or equivalent certificate. The detailed schedule in this regard will be shared by the institute in due course of the time.

For candidates who are shortlisted for admission to iPG-PhD and PhD programmes will be able to appear in the interview round. The interviews will be held for the qualified candidates tentatively from 26th July 2023 onwards subject to verification of GPAT or equivalent certificate. The link for interview will be communicated by email. The detailed schedule of the interviews for various programmes will be notified in the NIPER JEE website soon.

All those who have not submitted their valid caste certificates and GPAT or equivalent certificate must upload in the links available in the NIPER JEE official website on or before 25th July 2023 up to 5:00 PM.

