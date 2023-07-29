NEET UG Round 1 2023 seat allotment result to be OUT today at mcc.nic.in, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET UG Round 1 2023 seat allotment list today

NEET UG Round 1 2023 seat allotment result: Medical Counselling Committee is all set to announce the NEET UG Round 1 Result today, July 29. Students will be able to download NEET UG Round 1 Result from the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Result: What is the timing of release of results?

The counselling committee has not specified the timing of the release of results. According to the latest updates, result can be uploaded anytime. Candidates have been advised to keep a close eye on the official website for latest updates.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Result: How to download?

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'NEET UG Round 1 2023 seat allotment result' It will take you to the login page where candidates will have to enter their details such as application number, date of birth and other details NEET UG 2023 Counselling Result will appear on the screen Download NEET UG 2023 Counselling Result and save it for future reference

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Result: What's next?

After the declaration of the results, the students can upload the documents on MCC portal latest by July 30, 2023. The candidates will have to report or join the allotted college between July 31 and August 4, 2023. The verification of the joined candidates' data by institute sharing of data by MCC from August 5 to 6.

Candidates also will have the opportunity to upgrade their choices in round 2 are advised to physically report to their allotted college and they will also have the the option to choose to upgrade in Round 3. The registration window for round 2 will be opened from August 8 to August 14. The payment facility will be available on August 14. The candidates will be able to fill up their choices between August 10 and 15 till 11.55 PM. Candidates who will be selected for the second round will get the opportunity to report to their allotted insititute latest by August 18.