NEET PG 2024 Registration: Exam Fee reduced to Rs. 750, Check new application fee structure

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NEET MDS 2024 Registration fee reduced

The NEET PG exam fee has been reduced by Rs 750 for all candidates. According to an official, the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has decided to reduce the examination fee to benefit lakhs of candidates appearing for the medical exam. It is also said that any candidate submitting the application form for the upcoming examination after January 1, 2024 will have to pay a reduced fee.

The general and OBC categories' application fees were Rs. 3,750 in 2013; in 2021, it was increased to Rs. 4,250. As of January 1, 2024, the exam authority has lowered it to Rs. 3,500. Simultaneously, the 2013 application fee for candidates who were SC, ST, or PWD was Rs. 2,750; in 2021, it was raised to Rs. 3,250. It is now just worth Rs. 2,500. Medical aspirants are advised to submit the revised fee while submitting the online applications. By using the payment gateway provided the needed exam fee can be paid using an Indian bank's debit or credit card.

Entrance Exam to be held in July

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has scheduled the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduate Examination (NEET PG Exam) 2024 for July 7 at various exam centres. The exam will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode. The exam duration will be 3 hours and 20 minutes. Admit cards shall be made live on the official website in due course of time. The details about the same will also be sent to individuals' registered email IDs and mobile numbers. Students appearing in the NEET MDS 2024 exam are required to follow the given instructions while appearing for the exam.

About the exam:

The National Eligibility Entrance Test (Postgraduate) is a qualifying and ranking exam in India for the students who wish to pursue their medical career in various postgraduate programmes including Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), Diplomate of National Board (DNB), Doctorate of National Board (direct 6 years course in the field of Neurosurgery, Cardiothoracic Vascular Surgery, Plastic Surgery and Pediatric Surgery) and diploma courses, in government or private medical colleges in the country.

ALSO READ | NEET MDS 2024 registration begins at nbe.edu.in, check eligibility, easy steps, fee and more