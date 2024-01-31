NEET MDS 2024 registration begins at nbe.edu.in, check eligibility, easy steps, fee and more

Follow us on Image Source : NATIONAL BOARD OF EXAMINATIONS NEET MDS 2024 registration starts at nbe.edu.in

NEET MDS 2024 registration: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has started the registration process for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - MDS. Candidates seeking admission to the Master in Dental Surgery course can submit applications online through the official website, natboard.edu.in. The last date for submission of application is February 19, 11.55 PM. The window for the application fee will remain active between February 22 to 25. After completing the application procedure, the candidates will be able to rectify images between March 5 and 7.

This year, NEET MDS exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 18 and the admit cards will be out on March 13, 2024. The candidate should confirm that all of the data they give when submitting their application online is accurate and truthful. Candidates' information entered in the online application form will be deemed accurate, and the exam organization will not, under any circumstances, consider any incomplete applications. Candidates can check eligibility, how to apply, application fee and other details below.

Eligibility Criteria

Qualification:

Candidate must possess a recognized degree of Dental Surgery awarded by a university or institute in India and registered with the State Dental Council and has obtained provisional or permanent registration and has undergone compulsory rotatory internship of a year in an approved/recognised dental college.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in

Click on 'application link'

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to click on 'to register'

Fill out the Registration Form to obtain User ID and Password

User ID and Password will be then, sent through SMS and Email

Fill out the Application Form and Upload your photograph, signature and thumb impression 

Choose your test city

Make payment of fees

Take a printout of the filled application form with the transaction ID printed on it

Application Fee

General, OBC and EWS: Rs. 3500/-

SC, ST, PWD: Rs. 2500/-

Mode of Payment: Net Banking/Card Payment etc

