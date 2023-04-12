KCET 2023: Application correction process opens at kea.kar.nic.in, details here

Follow us on Image Source : KEA KEA KCET 2023 edit application link activated

KCET 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has opened the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 application correction window. Candidates who wish to make changes in their KCET 2023 application form can do so at kea.kar.nic.in. The facility of correcting the KCET 2023 application form will be available till April 14, 2023, as per the notice.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority has scheduled the Karnataka Common Entrance Test on May 20 and May 21, 2023. After the completion of correcting application forms, The admit cards for the said exam are expected to be released by May 5, 2023. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to edit their application forms.

KCET 2023: How to edit application form?

Candidates are required to log on to kea.kar.nic.in

Now, candidates are required to click on the relevant link to modify KCET 2023 form

Sign in to the portal using your roll number, and password

KCET 2023 form will be displayed on the screen

Submit the changes and download the application form

Take a print out of KCET 2023 form for future reference

KCET 2023: Exam Pattern

Karnataka Common Entrance Test will be conducted offline in English and Kannada languages. There will be a total of 180 Multiple Choice of questions for 180 minutes based on mathematics, physics, and chemistry. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. The board will release the list of centers in due course of time. Candidates have been advised to visit the official website for more updates related to the exam.

About KCET

It is a state-level entrance exam conducted by Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) which is organized to provide eligible candidates admission to different undergraduate courses (B.Tech, B.E, B. Pharm, B.Arch, and BSc.) in Karnataka.



The online applications for Karnataka Common Entrance Test were started on March 2, 2023 and ended on April 5, 2023. The candidates were allowed to submit the application forms till April 7, 2023.

Direct Online Link

ALSO READ | NEET UG 2023: Re-registration widow activated at neet.nta.nic.in, check how to apply

ALSO READ | NET December Result 2023 update: NTA will announce UGC-NET results by tomorrow, confirms M Jagadesh Kumar