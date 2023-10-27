JEECUP Counselling 2023: Round 8 Seat allotment result out, download at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK JEECUP round 8 allotment result released

JEECUP Counselling 2023:The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (UPJEE) has announced the results of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEECUP) round 8 seat allotment. All those who registered for the round 8 counselling process can download the results from the official website of JEECUP, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Selected candidates can proceed to the next procedure of the admission process.

What's next?

All shortlisted candidates are required to appear in the document verification round which is scheduled for October 27 and 28. Candidates who have been allotted seats can report to the allotted college by October 30. Students who have been admitted can withdraw between October 31 and November 1. The document verification round for JEECUP special round 2023 counselling will be conducted in the state's government-run and government-aided polytechnic schools.

Get Your Seat Allotment: JEECUP Round 8 Result 2023 - Download Guide

Visit the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'jeecup round 8 allotment result'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter the credentials such as roll number, date of birth and other details

JEECUP Round 8 Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download a copy for future reference

The choice-filling process for the JEECUP Diploma in Engineering Counselling round 8 was started on October 24. The candidates were allowed to submit their preferences by October 25. Based on the preferences, the exam authority has published a list of the seat matrix on its website. All selected candidates are required to appear for the document verification process within the stipulated timeline. Candidates are advised to carry all essential documents while appearing for the document verification. Candidates can check the list of the documents required at the time of appearing in the document verification round below.

List of documents required at the time of document verification round

JEECUP 2023 rank card

JEECUP counselling allotment letter

qualifying exam mark sheets and certificates

Character Certificate

Migration Certificate

Reservation Certificate

Two Photographs

Domicile Certificate

