ICAR AIEEA PG admit card 2023 released at icar.nta.nic.in, Here's easy steps

ICAR AIEEA PG admit card 2023: The admit cards for All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA PG) 2023 and All India Competitive Examinations (AICE) JRF or SRF (PhD) 2023 have been released by the National Testing Agency today, July, 7. Candidates who applied for the said exam can download ICAR AIEEA PG admit card 2023 from the official website of ICAR - icar.nta.nic.in using their application form number, date of birth, etc.

AIEEA PG 2023 and AICE JRF-SRF Ph.D. 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on July 9 for admission to agriculture programs. The exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm for postgraduate courses and the ph.d. entrance exam will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

ICAR AIEEA PG admit card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of ICAR Click on the notification that reads, 'ICAR AIEEA PG admit card 2023' flashing on the homepage It will take you to the admit card download login Enter your credentials and click on the submit button ICAR AIEEA PG admit card 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save ICAR AIEEA PG admit card 2023 for future reference

Candidates appearing in the exam are advised to download ICAR AIEEA PG admit card 2023 from the official website and take a printout for future reference. No admit card will be sent by post. If candidate faces difficulty while downloading ICAR AIEEA PG admit card 2023, they can contact to NTA help desk at 011-40759000/011-6922770 or write to NTA at icar@nta.ac.in. Candidates are also advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.