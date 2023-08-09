Haryana DElEd to be conducted tomorrow across all districts except Nuh, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Haryana DEIEd exam tomorrow in all districts, no exam in Nuh

Haryana DEIEd exam 2023, Haryana DEIEd exam 2023 date: Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will conduct the HBSE Diploma in Elementary Education (DEIEd) regular, re-appear exam tomorrow, August 10 in all districts except Nuh. According to the official notice, there will be no exam in the district of Nuh because of the violence in the district. Once the situation is restored, the baord will release the new dates for the exam.

Due to the violence in the Nuh District, the board cancelled the first and second year DEIEd exam scheduled from August 1 to 9 in the entire state. Now, the exams will be conducted in all districts according to the timetable except Nuh district. As violence has slowed down, the board will then release the new exam dates for Secondary and DEIEd exam will be communicated soon. The board has already uploaded the admit cards on its web portal. All those who have yet not downloaded their call letters can do so from the official website of Haryana Board.

The official notice reads, 'DEIEd first and second-year exams were scheduled for August 1 to 9 across the state, which was to be postponed due to violence in the Nuh state. Now, the board is conducting the exam in all remaining districts except Nuh as per the schedule. The dates for the postponed secondary and DEIEd exams will be communicated soon. Candidates have been advised to regularly visit the official website for latest updates'.

To avoid the untoward incident and protect the well being of students, the board has cancelled the Haryana Board Class 10 compartment exam 2023 scheduled on August 1 and 2 and DEIED exam. Schools were also closed in the districts of Gurgaon, Faridabad, Palwal, and others.