CUET UG 2023 Answer Key: Last date to raise objection today at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2023 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2023 answer key objection window today, July 1. Aspirants can raise objections against the provisional answer key through the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in. Along with the answer key, the NTA has also released the CUET UG question papers with recorded responses.

The NTA has released the CUET UG 2023 answer key on June 29 for all the phases including phase 1 to phase 9. Candidates were allowed to raise objection against the tentative answer key till July 1 (11:50 PM).

Candidates, who are not satisfied with the CUET UG answer key, may challenge it by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. As per the official notification, the testing agency has dropped 155 questions from all exam shifts.

About 14,90,000 candidates have appeared for the CUET UG 2023 examination organised from May 21 to June 23, 2023. The examination was held online in computer based format (CBT) in 387 cities across India and 24 cities outside India.

How to Challenge CUET UG 2023 Answer Key