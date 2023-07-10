AIIMS NExT 2023 Mock test registration ends at next.aiimsexams.ac.in today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AIIMS NExT 2023 Mock test registration closes today

AIIMS NExT 2023 Registration: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi will close the registration process for National Exit Test (NExT) today, July 10. Candidates can register online for the AIIMS NEXT 2023 through the official website at next.aiimsexams.ac.in.

The NExT 2023 mock test or practice test will be held on July 28, 2023. The admit card for the same will be issued on July 21. AIIMS will conduct the NExT 2023 exam as online in computer based test (CBT) format. Candidates from general and OBC categories will have to pay Rs 2000 as a registration fee, whereas reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 1,000. Persons with Benchmark Disabilities are exempted from the fee payment.

The NExT 2023 question paper will comprise of two papers, Paper-I and Paper-II. The paper I will be 9 AM to 12 Noon and Paper II will be 2:30 PM to 6:00 PM. The examination will be held for a duration of three hours. Paper 1 will include 120 Multiple Choice questions (MCQs), while paper 2 will consist of 140 MCQs. For each correct answer, candidates will get one mark, while one-fourth mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

AIIMS NExT 2023: Online Registration Steps

Step 1: Log on to the official website of AIIMS Delhi at next.aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the 'Important Announcement' section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the ‘Mock/Practice Test of National Exit Test (NExT)’

Step 4: Key in your Registration ID and Examination Unique Code (EUC)

Step 5: Fill in the application form and pay the application fee

Step 6: Print the confirmation page for future reference.