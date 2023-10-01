AIBE 18 Registration 2023 deadline extended; Exam syllabus, paper pattern

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AIBE 18 Registration 2023 last date extended

AIBE 18 Registration: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has extended the registration last date for All India Bar Examination -XVIII. As per the revised schedule, aspiring candidates can now register for the AIBE 18 examination through the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, till October 9, 2023. The last date for fee payment has been extended till October 10.

Earlier the last date to fill in the application form was September 30. The Council has not yet announced any changes in the AIBE XVIII exam date. The examination will be held offline in pen and paper-based format on October 29. This year, BCI has also made changes in the qualifying percentage for the exam.

AIBE 18 Exam: Passing Marks

According to the revised passing criteria announced by the BCI candidates from general category will have to secure a minimum of 45 percent marks, whereas the pass percentage for reserved category candidates is now 40 percent. Earlier the pass percentage for general category was 40 percent while for reserved category candidates, it was 40 percent.

AIBE 18 Exam: Paper Pattern

The AIBE 18 exam will be held for a duration of three hours (180 minutes) between 10 AM and 1 PM. The question paper will comprise of 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs) for a total of 100 marks. There will be no negative marking in the exam.

AIBE 18 Exam: Syllabus