Image Source : PTI/FILE JEE Advanced 2021 postponed till further notice

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 has been postponed due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. The decision for the July 3 examination was announced by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur.

In an official note, the institute said the revised date of the examination will be announced at an "appropriate time".

"Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19, JEE (Advanced) 2021 which was scheduled to be held on July 03, 2021 (Saturday) stands postponed. The revised date of examination will be announced at an appropriate time," the fresh notification read.

On April 27, a three-member committee held a meeting to discuss the prevailing pandemic situatiion in the country. The panel is of the view that situation is not conducive to conduct exam, the committee officials had told India TV Digital.

Earlier, JEE Main 2021 April and May sessions were also postponed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in view of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The JEE Main April exam was scheduled for April 27, 28, and 30, while May exam from 24th to 28th of the month.

The dates for these exams have not been notified by NTA yet.

JEE Advanced consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Both the papers are compulsory.

