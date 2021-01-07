Delhi govt orders re-opening of medical colleges

Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal/FILE IMAGE

Delhi on Thursday ordered the re-opening of medical colleges under the UT government with immediate effect, citing a reduction in the number of coronavirus cases and assessment of the current situation in the national capital. The process would be ensured in line with social distancing norms and standard operating procedures.

In the first instance the first year MBBS/BDS batch will be called in a staggered manner. Teaching and practical will be completed within one and a half to two months from the date of reopening of the college. Subsequently, final year students will be allowed to join college, the Delhi government said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, final year students will be eligible to appear in the final year annual exams on successful training, on the passing of which they will be eligible to join as interns. Thereafter process will be initiated for permitting second-year MBBS/BDS students to rejoin college, the AAP government said.

