When will Delhi schools reopen? Here's what Education Minister has to say

When will Delhi schools reopen: Schools in the national capital could soon reopen. Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said the government was analysing the situation to make a final decision on the reopening of schools.

"Our future strategy will depend on how early vaccine is available for the normal public after frontline workers are vaccinated. We are seeing how early we can reopen the schools as dates for CBSE Board exams have been announced," Sisodia said today.

Meanwhile, a number of other states have decided to reopen schools. The Punjab government on Wednesday announced opening of all government and private schools from January 7 onward. The timings of the school will be from 10 am to 3 pm. Only students from Class 5 to 12 will be allowed to attend physical classes in the schools.

In Arunachal Pradesh, schools have reopened for students of Class 8,9, and 11. Classes for students of 10 and 12 had already resumed from November 16. Residential schools and hostels, however, will remain closed for now.

Bihar, Assam, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Sikkim are among the states that have reopened schools from this month for the students of Classes 9 to 12.

Accrding to a survey conducted by online platform Localcircles, at least 69 per cent parents are in favour of schools reopening in April, when the new academic session begins. The survey found that only 26 per cent of them approve of their children receiving the coronavirus vaccine by April if it is made available to them.

Schools across the country were closed in March last year to contain the spread of COVID-19 and were partially reopened in some states on October 15. However, a few states have decided to keep them closed in view of a spike in the number of coronavirus cases there.

