Punjab PSEB date sheet 2024 out for classes 5, 8, 10, and 12, admit cards soon

PSEB date sheet 2024: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the exam date sheet for the annual board exams 2024 for classes 5, 8, 10, and 12. Students who will be appearing in exams can download the complete exam schedule from the official website, pseb.ac.in.

What are the dates for classes 5, 8, 10, and 12 annual exams?

According to the exam date sheet, the Class 10 board exams will take place from February 13 to March 6, while the Punjab Board Class 12 exams will be held from February 13 to March 30, 2024. The Class 5 and 8 exams will be conducted from March 7 to 14 and March 7 to 27, respectively.

What are the timing of classes 5, 8, 10, and 12 annual exams?

The Punjab Board has also released the exam time schedule for classes 5th, 8th, 10th, and 12th for the year 2023. The exams for class 5th will be conducted from 10 AM to 1.15 PM, whereas for class 8th, they will be conducted from 11 AM to 2.15 PM. The exams for classes 10th and 12th will take place in a single shift from 11 AM to 2.15 PM. The duration of class 10th and 12th exams is two hours, and students will get an additional 15 minutes to review the question paper before starting the exam. If you want to download the Punjab Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 PDF, follow the given step-by-step process.

How to download Punjab Board annual exam date sheet 2024?

Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Datesheet for 5th, 8th, 10th, and 12th exam, February/March 2024' under latest news section

PSEB Date Sheet 2024 PDF will appear on the screen

Check the exam dates

Download the exam date sheet for future reference

When will admit cards be released for classes 5, 8, 10, and 12 annual exams?

The board has yet not revealed the date of releasing admit cards for classes 5, 8, 10, and 12th. Once it is out, the students will be able to get their admit cards from their respective schools. Students have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.