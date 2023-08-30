UPPSC PCS-J 2022 result out: Kanpur's Nishi Gupta tops examination, 15 women in top 20

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPPSC PCS J 2022 result out

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the result of the State's Judicial Service (Civil Judge Junior Division) Recruitment Examination 2022, also known as PCS (J), on Wednesday. Out of a total of 303 posts of judicial officers, 302 candidates have successfully cleared the examination. The selected candidates include 165 women, making up 55 per cent of the selections. The candidates can check their results on the official website of the commission: uppsc.up.nic.in

Kanupr's Nishi Gupta tops examination

Nishi Gupta of Kanpur has topped the examination followed by Shishir Yadav of Prayagraj, while Rashmi Singh of Kasganj bagged the third position. Female candidates have outshined male candidates in the examination with 15 women bagging a place among the top 20 of the merit list.

Final results declared within 48 hours of interview

The officials informed that the selected candidates are from 60 districts of the state. They said that UPPSC has created a record of sorts by declaring the result within 48 hours after the end of the interview round on August 28. Out of 79,565 candidates who applied for this recruitment exam, 50,837 candidates appeared in the preliminary exam held on February 12. A total of 3,145 candidates were declared successful for the main examination on the basis of the preliminary examination.

Over 3,000 candidates appeared in mains

A total of 3,019 candidates appeared in the main examination held from May 23 to 25. The result of the main examination was declared on August 1 in which a total of 959 candidates were declared successful for the interview round. All 959 candidates appeared in the interviews held between 16 and 28 August. The result of one post has not been declared in the view of the interim order of Allahabad High Court.

UPPSC secretary Devi Prasad Pal said that the recommendations of the selected candidates would be sent to the state government soon and thereafter the marks and category-wise cutoff of the candidates would be displayed on the official website of the commission.

UPPSC PCS-J: Top 10 candidates

Nishi Gupta Shishir Yadav Rashmi Singh Snehil Kunwar Singh Jahnavi Verma Harshita Singh Hazique Husain Ansari Raveena' Shivali Misra Mohd D Younis

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to extend his wishes to the successful candidates. "Hearty congratulations to all the successful candidates and their parents in the PCS (J)-2022 examination conducted by UPPSC! The daughters of the state have made us proud in the selection process completed within record time with chastity and transparency," he stated.

