RBSE 12th Result 2023 OUT: Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science, Commerce results declared; Direct link

RBSE 12th Result 2023: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, or RBSE has declared the Rajasthan Class 12th Result 2023 for Science and Commerce streams today, May 18. Students who appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check their RBSE 12th result 2023 for Science, Commerce at the official website-- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

To access and download the RBSE 12th result, students will have to log in with their roll number. The Rajasthan Board Class 12 examination was conducted from March 9, 2023, to April 12, 2023. As per the reports, the overall pass percentage for RBSE 12th science result is recorded at 95.65 percent, while the pass percentage for Rajasthan board 12th commerce result stood at 96.60 percent.

How to Check RBSE 12th Result 2023 Online

Students can check the RBSE 12th Result 2023 by following the steps provided here.

Go to the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on 'Examination Results - 2023' link reflecting on the homepage. Now, select the desired stream result link and key in your roll number. The RBSE 12th Result 2023 science, commerce stream will appear on the screen. Download the result PDF and print a copy for future reference.

Direct link to check Science Result

Direct link to check Commerce Result

RBSE 12th Result 2023 Via SMS

Students can also get their RBSE Class 12 Result 2023 for science and commerce via SMS.

For RBSE 12th Science Result, students are required to type the text message in the following format

RJ12S_Space_Roll Number and send it to 5676750.

For RBSE 12th Commerce Result, students are required to type the text message in the following format

RJ12C_Space_Roll Number and send it to 5676750.

